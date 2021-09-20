×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

What Does China’s Crackdown on Celebrity Culture Mean for Luxury?

Accessories

This Is Not Your Mother’s Charm Bracelet

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First Book of Drawings

The illustrated tome coincides with a children's workshop at the Centre Pompidou museum in Paris.

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac
Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Dominique Maitre/WWD

DRAWING ROOM: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac has published the first compilation of his drawings, in parallel with a children’s workshop running at the Centre Pompidou contemporary art museum in Paris.

“Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Dessins tout-terrain” features 500 illustrations from the 1970s to the present day, many of them previously unseen. The French designer, whose chalk drawings can often be spotted on the walls of Paris, spotlights his inspirations, ranging from Surrealism to Keith Haring and the illuminated manuscripts of the Middle Ages.

The cover of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac's book of illustrations.
The cover of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s book of illustrations. Courtesy of Flammarion

The 288-page tome also includes an interview with art critic Jérôme Sans, and written contributions from contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan, interior decorator Vincent Darré and club owner, editor and street artist André Saraiva, aka André. Published by Flammarion, it retails for 69 euros.

Meanwhile, “Le people de demain” (“Tomorrow’s people”) is scheduled to run at the children’s gallery at the Pompidou from Sept. 25 to May 9, 2022. Designed for kids aged four and upwards, it includes workshops to design flags and create soundtracks using visual symbols. The event is sponsored by Benetton, where de Castelbajac has been artistic director since 2018.

SEE ALSO: 

Luciano Benetton, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac on First Milan Runway Show, Brand’s Future

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Stages Performance at Paris Airport

Benetton Appoints Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Artistic Director

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad