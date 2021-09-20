Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Publishes First Book of Drawings

DRAWING ROOM: Jean-Charles de Castelbajac has published the first compilation of his drawings, in parallel with a children’s workshop running at the Centre Pompidou contemporary art museum in Paris.

“Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Dessins tout-terrain” features 500 illustrations from the 1970s to the present day, many of them previously unseen. The French designer, whose chalk drawings can often be spotted on the walls of Paris, spotlights his inspirations, ranging from Surrealism to Keith Haring and the illuminated manuscripts of the Middle Ages.

The cover of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s book of illustrations. Courtesy of Flammarion

The 288-page tome also includes an interview with art critic Jérôme Sans, and written contributions from contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan, interior decorator Vincent Darré and club owner, editor and street artist André Saraiva, aka André. Published by Flammarion, it retails for 69 euros.

Meanwhile, “Le people de demain” (“Tomorrow’s people”) is scheduled to run at the children’s gallery at the Pompidou from Sept. 25 to May 9, 2022. Designed for kids aged four and upwards, it includes workshops to design flags and create soundtracks using visual symbols. The event is sponsored by Benetton, where de Castelbajac has been artistic director since 2018.

