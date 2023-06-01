Jean Paul Gaultier and Burna Boy Teamed Up on Eyewear

RETRO VISION: Fashion’s interest in all things 1990s just won’t quit.

To wit: Jean Paul Gaultier, a fashion house strongly associated with that era, conscripted Burna Boy to select his favorite archival styles, and they are dropping on June 2.

It marks the Nigerian singer’s first designer collaboration, according to the Gaultier house, which teased the project by hosting a party at its headquarters for Burna Boy’s fans ahead of a Paris performance on May 20 attended by more than 40,000 people.

One of the archive Jean Paul Gaultier sunglasses selected by Burna Boy. Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

The two limited-edition styles, which come in four color ways, incorporate some inspiration for Burna Boy’s latest album “Love, Damini” – especially the heart-shaped details and the red lenses.

The music star also posed for a campaign lensed by photographer Marcin Kepski. He posed in a set designed by Daughter of Lama that winks to iconic music videos from the – you guessed it – 1990s.

The sunglasses will be sold on Jeanpaulgaultier.com and at select retailers.

Florence Tétier, creative director for Jean Paul Gaultier fashion, has been revving up the brand’s notoriety via collaborations with Lil Nas X, Melissa and Ottolinger, campaigns with the likes of Kylie Jenner, and a recent “Dress Like Jean Paul” spring collection, inspired by the founding designer’s Breton top, also known as a marinière, and kilt.