Jean Paul Gaultier Joins Jury of “Dancing With the Stars”

Contestants on the French edition of the show this year include burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

Front row at Jean Paul Gaultier
Front row at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2021 Stephane Feugere/WWD

FOOTLOOSE: Jean Paul Gaultier has joined the jury of the French edition of “Dancing With the Stars.” 

The designer, who retired from the runway in January 2020, made his debut on the show on Friday alongside François Alu, a principal dancer at the Paris Opera. 

It’s the latest small screen gig for Gaultier, a self-confessed TV addict. In addition to appearing on the long-running British late-night entertainment show “Eurotrash” alongside Antoine de Caunes, he has also been a commentator on the “Eurovision” show and was president of the “Miss France” jury in 2015.

The designer’s spring 2014 ready-to-wear show was an homage to “Dancing With the Stars,” with a judging panel including famed choreographer Blanca Li.

Jean Paul Gaultier Joins Jury of
Jean Paul Gaultier RTW Spring 2014 Giovanni Giannoni

Gaultier will be joined on the show by his longtime friend Dita Von Teese, who has walked in his shows several times and also made a guest appearance in his “Fashion Freak Show” at the Folies Bergère cabaret in 2019. 

The U.S. burlesque star, who has confessed her French is shaky, is one of 13 contestants on “Dancing With the Stars” and is set to make her first appearance on Sept. 24. The show is back after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the season premiere, singer Bilal Hassani blew away the jury with a contemporary dance routine that propelled him straight into the next round. 

The androgynous performer, who represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019, made history by becoming the first male contestant to dance with another man on the French edition of the program.

Hassani is popular with Paris fashion designers and most recently appeared in the video for Charles de Vilmorin’s fall 2021 couture collection. 

It’s a busy fall for Gaultier, who also curated an upcoming exhibition at the Cinémathèque Française that explores the role of fashion in film. The designer is an avid movie buff and has costumed several films, including “The Fifth Element,” “The City of Lost Children,” “Kika” and “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.”

ad