×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Shiseido’s Masahiko Uotani Looks Toward Retirement

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Conjures a Gingerbread Christmas Fantasy at Harrods

Fashion

A ‘Youthquake’ Is Redefining American Fashion

Photography Students Put Subversive Lens on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

The exhibition at the fashion house's Paris headquarters depicts fragrance in irreverent, sexy and gender-fluid ways.

Jean Paul Gaultier perfume exhibition
Large-scale photos installed at Jean Paul Gaultier headquarters for the "Under Your Smell" exhibition. Samuel Spreyz

FRAGRANCE FOLLIES: The perfume bottles are smushed into jelly salads, shoved into underwear and cradled in various nether regions.

It makes for a provocative exhibition at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris headquarters, open to the public for the first time through Sunday.

Called “Under Your Smell,” the show features the work of 29 second-year photography students at the University of Art and Design Lausanne, also known as ECAL, who were given carte blanche to interpret iconic Jean Paul Gaultier fragrances, including Le Male, first introduced in 1995.

Florence Tétier, creative director for Jean Paul Gaultier fashion, said the creative exercise gave “a very, very new vision” to the fragrances, with most of the students referencing the way the founder “worked around the body and gender fluidity.”

Related Galleries

Many of the 60 images were blown up to nearly billboard size on scrims hung in the vast space where Jean Paul Gaultier couture collections are paraded twice a year. Visitors might need to step back to make out exactly which body part they are viewing.

Many of the students played with the bottle top of the Scandal women’s scent, featuring two shapely silver legs poking out. One plopped the cap on a woman’s big toe; another stuck one limb into an earlobe with a tunnel piercing.

The cap of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Scandal perfume, worn as an earring. Courtesy of ECAL

The exhibition was timed to coincide with the 25th edition of Paris Photo, the international photography fair taking place at the Grand Palais Éphémère temporary structure plunked near the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Spanish actress Rossy da Palma, who frequently wears Jean Paul Gaultier on and off screen, is guest of honor of Paris Photo this year and wore a look from the brand’s current Cyber Collection to an opening event on Wednesday night in Paris. It winks to a Victor Vasarely print used in the founder’s 1995 collection known as “Les Amazones.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Hot Summer Bags

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Photography Students Turn Cameras on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad