Jean Paul Gaultier Teams With Samba School for Rio Carnival

COSTUME PARTY: Moving from cabaret to carnival, Jean Paul Gaultier has partnered with leading samba school Grêmio Recreativo Escola de Samba Portela for the 2019 edition of the Rio Carnival in Brazil.

On March 4 at the city’s Sambadrome stadium, the school is to parade seven floats themed around the story of the late Brazilian samba singer Clara Nunes.

All of the troupe’s dancers will sport costumes designed by the couturier, working alongside iconic carnival designer Rosa Magalhães, Portela’s artistic director, and themed around the eagle, the school’s symbol. The traditional carnival costume is based on a lavish plumed headdress and heels.

Gaultier, who in September opened his “Fashion Freak Show” revue at the Folies Bergère in Paris, traveled to Rio de Janeiro last month to visit Portela’s hangarlike base in the city’s north, meet with Magalhães and learn about the history of the school. Founded in 1923, Portela is the biggest title holder of the Rio Carnival, having won 22 championships.