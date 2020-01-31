GAULTIER’S NEW CHIEF: More changes are afoot at Jean Paul Gaultier.

Antoine Gagey is the fashion brand’s new general manager, succeeding Sophie Waintraub in the role.

According to Gagey’s LinkedIn profile, he has held the position at Puig-owned Gaultier since October. Prior to that, Gagey served as cofounder of French fashion brand Coralie Marabelle and held various positions at The Boston Consulting Group.

The 67-year-old designer earlier this month staged his last couture collection, raising questions about his creative succession. At the time Gaultier tweeted: “This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured haute couture will continue with a new concept.”

For her part, Waintraub is now chief executive officer of Maison Lemarié, a specialty atelier of flowers and feathers owned by Chanel through its subsidiary Paraffection, according to her LinkedIn profile.