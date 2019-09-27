EAT LIKE JEANNE: Digital fashion brand Rouje is opening its first brick-and-mortar store.

Launched by influencer-turned-designer Jeanne Damas, the direct-to-consumer label debuted its first physical retail space at the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées last spring.

From Sept. 28, Rouje will have its own boutique on the Rue Bachaumont in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris, created in collaboration with Bonpoint founder Marie-France Cohen’s design studio Démodé.

The store will both sell the line’s range of Seventies-inspired garments, modeled on the influencer’s own vintage wardrobe, and the Rouje makeup line, inspired by Damas’ signature red pout, which was launched in 2018.

In addition to the retail space, the label is also inaugurating its first restaurant, Chez Jeanne, which will be located right next to the Rouje boutique.

The daughter of a Parisian brasserie owner, the designer was intent on re-creating the same atmosphere she grew up in for her first food experience.

“I wanted to create a place filled with life, with people meeting each other, always in movement,” Damas told WWD. “My life took the path it is currently on thanks to important human encounters. Restaurants have that kind of meaning for me.”

French brasserie dishes such as Caesar salad, carpaccio and the “Croque Jeanne” croque monsieur — a spin on the traditional grilled cheese sandwich with added thyme and rosemary — will be served all day long by chef Alexandre Arnal, owner of restaurant Takaramono. Sunday brunch will be served with oysters and organic white wine, Parisian style.

”I have so many memories of growing up in my parents’ restaurant,” said Damas. “We lived above it for 16 years and didn’t have a kitchen, we just used the one in the restaurant. I had dinner every night with the staff; it was like a second family. It was joyful and festive. My parents are very moved that I am continuing the family tradition.”