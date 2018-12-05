Jed, the luxury women’s lifestyle brand founded by partners Jed Krascella and Ashley Leeds, has opened a pop-up at the Rowing Blazers Clubhouse at 161 Grand Street in New York.

The Jed pop-up shop, which launched Tuesday, will remain open through Dec. 11. The shop features Jed’s apparel, accessories and home products. Signature canvas totes and cashmere bracelets begin at $15. Luxurious cable-knit sweaters sell up to $1,295.

The brand plans to throw a party on Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. to toast the opening.

Krascella and Jack Carlson, founder and creative director of the Rowing Blazers Clubhouse, are longtime colleagues, and decided their brand aesthetics aligned, said a Jed spokesman.

Jed will occupy between 500 and 550 square feet of The Rowing Blazers Clubhouse, which spans 2,500 square feet and hosts rotating pop-ups.

Krascella began his career at Perry Ellis and worked alongside the designer on the conception, development and expansion of the brand. He was vice president of design and initiated the men’s sportswear, suit, shirt, furnishings and neckwear collections, eventually overseeing the men’s design team.