Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez Embraces Ethereal Glamour in Tom Ford Dress at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere

Lauren Sánchez made an ethereal style statement on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Accompanied by her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Emmy-winning journalist wore a white crêpe jersey asymmetric gown by Tom Ford with a side slit that created a fluid drape. She coordinated with gold sandals that had a metallic finish.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2022. Getty Images for Prime Video

Sánchez accessorized with bangles and yellow diamond earrings, and styled her dark hair in brushed-out waves, complementing her gown’s Grecian-goddess silhouette.

Micah Schifman, who has worked with Jean Smart, Isla Fischer and Patricia Clarkson, styled her for the premiere.

Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive officer of Amazon last year and is now the company’s executive chairman, was dressed in a gray suit and leather black dress shoes.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2022. Michael Buckner for Variety

Sánchez and Bezos are partners both on red carpets and in humanitarian activism. As the vice chair of Bezos Earth Fund, Sánchez has been involved in philanthropic activities and has recently donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity, a group dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Other stars, including Michael B. Jordan and Cynthia Erivo, joined Bezos and Sánchez to celebrate the premiere of the fantasy series. The production is set 4,000 years before the franchise’s movie trilogy and original books.

The show launches Sept. 2 on Prime Video and features Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.