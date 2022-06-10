×
Friday's Digital Daily: June 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

Fashion

Ones to Watch: London Fashion Week 2022 June Edition

Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek Star in Prada Men’s Fall 2022 Advertising Campaign

Joined by Damson Idris, too, the actors photographed by David Sims are portrayed next to objects “infused with meaning” for them.

Jeff Goldblum in the Prada men's
Jeff Goldblum in the Prada men's fall 2022 advertising campaign. Courtesy of Prada

STARS OF PR-ADV: What do Jeff Goldblum and a teddy bear have in common? Apparently, at least a Prada advertising campaign.

In a predictable yet still buzzy move, the actor moved from closing the brand’s runway show last January to fronting the men’s fall 2022 images for the house, his black-and-white image juxtaposed to the one of a worn-out stuffed animal.

This made for one of the paradoxical combinations defining the campaign, which was photographed by David Sims and revealed on Friday.

Joining Goldblum, actors Damson Idris and Rami Malek were also portrayed in key sartorial looks of the Prada fall 2022 collection. They were put in a visual dialogue with a balloon with a spiderweb print on it and a lit up birthday candle, respectively.

Rami Malek in the Prada men's fall 2022 advertising campaign.
Rami Malek in the Prada men’s fall 2022 advertising campaign. Courtesy of Prada

According to press notes, the still-life images “capture objects infused with meaning for these actors, keys to uncovering hidden and private memories. Here, these actors play themselves — they expand the campaign to tell their own stories, express their personalities, recount their lives for the camera.”

Related Galleries

While details on the link with the objects were not revealed, they could make for a good conversational point to bring up during press tours. In particular, Goldblum is busy promoting the “Jurassic World: Dominion” movie these days, each time sporting different Prada looks.

Oscar-, Emmy- and SAG-winning Malek is set to star in the upcoming period film “Amsterdam,” directed, produced and written by David O. Russell, joining an A-list cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana and John David Washington, among others. While this movie is set to be released in the fall, Malek is filming “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan and seeing Cillian Murphy in the role of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, starring along with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

Damson Idris in the Prada men's fall 2022 advertising campaign.
Damson Idris in the Prada men’s fall 2022 advertising campaign. Courtesy of Prada

A fast-rising talent praised for his transformative and emotionally complex portrayals in a number of award-winning films and dramas — including the FX series “Snowfall” — British Nigerian actor Idris has been recently said to play Rich Paul in an upcoming biopic on the NBA super agent. Idris also walked the Prada men’s fall 2022 show along with a pool of young actors that included Asa Butterfield, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael and Filippo Scotti.

