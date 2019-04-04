The messy Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos divorce ought to be called “The Real Housewives of E-Commerce.”

And now, finally, the dramatic conclusion: In Thursday tweets, the pair address the mystery of how they plan to split their interests in the mammoth e-commerce platform.

According to MacKenzie Bezos, they have “finished the process of dissolving” the marriage. She’s relinquishing her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin completely, and Jeff will wind up with 75 percent of the Amazon stock they co-own and voting control over her remaining shares.

Indeed, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing of form 8-K Thursday morning includes mention of the divorce decree. Under “Other Events,” the text states that “shares representing approximately 4.0 percent of the company’s outstanding common stock will be registered in MacKenzie T. Bezos’ name as separate property” once the marriage has been officially dissolved.

MacKenzie will officially become the former Mrs. Bezos in about 90 days, when the decree is expected to be issued.

Jeff Bezos’ tweet Thursday morning seemed swaddled in warmer tones — perhaps in an attempt to reverse some of the bad PR his personal life has triggered.

The beleaguered e-commerce, publishing and tech executive has been mired in controversy since January, when his relationship with former TV journalist and helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez was outed by The National Enquirer, which published Bezos and Sanchez’ personal texts.