Jefferson Hack to Be Honored at Fashion Awards 2022

Jefferson Hack, cofounder of Dazed Media, will receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation at The Fashion Awards 2022, which will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

The British Fashion Council, which organizes the glitzy gala, said Hack is being awarded “for empowering youth through creativity, and for creating countless opportunities for next generation creatives working across fashion, design, art, music and more, providing a platform and supporting emerging talent.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC, added that “over the past three decades, his commitment to empowering youth through creativity has defined the zeitgeist and shaped the future, making him one of the most exciting creative voices of a generation.”

Hack’s Dazed Media, which publishes AnOther Magazine, Dazed, Dazed Beauty, and Nowness, has in the past taken home awards from the event.

At last year’s Fashion Awards, Ibrahim Kamara, editor in chief at Dazed, was honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

Last year’s gala was the industry’s first major live event since lockdown lifted in the U.K. It was a memorable night, with fulsome tributes to Virgil Abloh who had died a few days before the event; accolades for Tommy Hilfiger, who won the Outstanding Achievement award; and a focus on diversity, inclusion and the people driving change.

Idris Elba‘s farewell to Abloh, during which he read aloud Maya Angelou’s poem “When Great Trees Fall,” was part of a series of tributes that the BFC pulled together in less than 24 hours.

There were multiple Hilfiger moments, too, with Law Roach admitting that he loved the brand’s clothes so much as a teenager that he used to steal them from Marshall Fields in Chicago. “Yes, I was willing to risk it all for Tommy Jeans” overalls, he said.

Tommy’s mini fashion show at the end of the night, featured music through the decades and culminated with Naomi Campbell swaggering down the catwalk. “We go back a long way,” said Hilfiger of the model.

