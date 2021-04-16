Jeffree Star has been hospitalized following a severe car accident Friday morning.

The influencer, who is also the founder of his namesake makeup brand, revealed on social media that he and his close friend Daniel Lucas were involved in a car accident in Wyoming, where Star has a home.

“A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped three times after hitting black ice,” reads a tweet on Star’s account. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

The tweet was posted with a photo of Star and Lucas, with Star laying in a hospital bed with a neck brace on and Lucas sitting next to him in a hospital gown.

Lucas posted the same photo and message on his Instagram Story, and later followed it up with a video of himself laying in a hospital bed.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone reaching out,” he said in the video. “I’m being admitted for some s–t. I’ll let you guys know what’s going on, but thank you guys.”

According to K2 Radio, a radio station in Casper, Wyo., the accident happened in Star’s new pink Rolls Royce, which he had posted about earlier this year on his Instagram. It was reported that Star was the driver and was heading northbound on Hat Six Road in Natrona County. Star and Lucas are being treated at the Wyoming Medical Center.

