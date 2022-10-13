×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation

The New York fashion designer will be honored later this month at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Jeffrey Banks fashion designer
Jeffrey Banks Thomas Iannaccone

WAITING IN THE WINGS: Fashion designer Jeffrey Banks will be among the honorees at the Dramatists Guild Foundation’s annual gala later this month.

Banks will receive his award from Tony-award winning costume designer Clinton Ramos. Barbara Olcott, a DGF board member, will also be heralded for her support of the arts. In addition, the playwright Paula Vogel, whose work includes “How I Learned to Drive” among other plays, will also be saluted at the 60th anniversary event on Oct. 24 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Banks will also be honored this fall by another organization celebrating 60 years — the Council of Fashion Designers of America — for his contributions to American fashion and his status as a longtime exemplary member of the CFDA. Banks will receive the Special Anniversary Award at that event next month at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani.

Related Galleries

During an interview earlier this week, Banks said as a teenager he took a summer acting class in Washington, D.C., with a young actor, Chris Sarandon, who was making a name for himself, as was his wife at that time, Susan. “She assisted with the class. I really thought I was lousy, but it was fun to do. I love the theater,” Banks said, adding that Chris Sarandon called him a few months later to encourage him to audition for the 1967 play “The Great White Hope” that premiered at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and later moved on to Broadway.

After five audition and readings with the director Edwin Sherin and the actress Jane Alexander, who was going to be one of the leads, Banks made it to the final round with one other actor, who ultimately got the role. Crestfallen and convinced he would never act again, Banks said decades later he was invited by the designer Kenneth Cole to a fundraiser for his father-in-law Mario Cuomo, the former New York Governor. After spotting the event’s master of ceremonies, James Earl Jones, seated tucking into a steak, Banks said he tapped him on the shoulder to say, “Excuse me, Mr. Jones. I want to introduce myself. My name is Jeffrey Banks. I was almost your son,” the designer recalled with a laugh.

Years later, Banks agreed (somewhat reluctantly) to appear in a short film as a publisher that a friend was shooting for his final senior project at New York University Film School. Called “Plus,” the award-winning short is about a plus-size model vying for a fashion magazine cover and has become popular on the short film circuit. “That’s my one IMDb credit,” he said with a laugh. “That was my brush with acting, but I’m not quitting my day job.”

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jeffrey Banks to Be Honored by the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 60th Gala

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad