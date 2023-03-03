×
Friday's Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Jeffrey Banks Named Chief Creative Officer of K9Wear, a Pet Fashion Company

He will be responsible for K9Wear designs as well as all brand collaborations.

Jeffrey Banks
Jeffrey Banks Lexie Moreland for WWD

Fashion designer Jeffrey Banks will assume the role of chief creative officer of K9Wear, a pet fashion company. He will be responsible for K9Wear designs, his own line, as well as all brand collaborations.

Banks has been involved with K9Wear since 2020 as a design collaborator and has designed dog clothing for the company, including a jean jacket, a waxed cotton quilted jacket, peacoat and a wool duffle coat.

K9Wear has created the first patent-pending hybrid dog harness with clothes over it, meant so the dog doesn’t know it is wearing clothes.

“We’re truly honored to have such a legendary fashion designer at the forefront of our company’s designs,” said James Straggas, founder of K9Wear. “His creativity, insight, talent and innate fashion sense will take K9to the next level — and beyond.”

Banks started out as a design assistant to both Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein before launching his own signature Jeffrey Banks Signature Men’s Wear collection in 1977, consisting of tailored clothing, dress furnishings and sportswear. He subsequently added boyswear in 1982 and womenswear in 1984. He has also been a designer for Merona Sport Men’s, Women’s and Kids, and is the recipient of two Coty Awards and a CFDA Special Anniversary Award, which he received last November.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the pet world business,” said Banks. “K9Wear products are designed with tremendous integrity, which is why I am thrilled to be working with them.”

Under Banks’ direction, K9Wear plans to offer dog leashes, beds, toys and “owner and me” outfits, in addition to the company’s signature military-grade breathable mesh harness.

Banks will be involved with the K9Wear line, his own line, as well as collaborations with brands such as Badgley Mischka, Josie Natori, True Religion and Tommy Bahama. Several brands are already on board, “and more brands want to join us,” said Banks. He said the company is based in New York and manufactures both in New York and overseas.

K9Wear recently teamed up with Frank Cammarata, a New England businessman and principal and chief executive officer of The Enjoiya Group, for a Series A meant to enable the company “to grow at an accelerated rate,” said Straggas.

