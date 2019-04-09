Jeffrey Dodd is exhibiting a selection of archived pieces alongside his fall 2019 collection at the Kaneko Art Museum in Omaha, Neb. The exhibition, which opened last month, will be on display through June. Dodd has joined the artist Jun Kaneko and five other artists in an exhibit titled “The Human Condition.”

In addition to his clothing, Dodd’s installation includes a series of sketches, drawings, prints and fabrics. These elements offer a look into Dodd’s creative process, color study and 2-D to 3-D exploration and provide the viewer insight into his evolution as an artist and designer.

The “Human Condition” exhibition is a study of human experience as seen through the humanities — art, music, literature, history, and now fashion. The purpose of this multidisciplinary exhibition “is to encourage visitors to immerse themselves in the question of how we define what it means to be human,” the museum said.

To toast the partnership, Dodd hosted a cocktail celebration to unveil his installation last month with board members and donors, as well as 150 to 200 museum supporters.

Dodd, who was born and raised in Iowa, plans to draw on Kaneko’s distinctive use of color and lines in his next collection.

Kaneko founded the contemporary art museum with his wife, Ree, in 1998 as a home for craftsmen to show their work in the three converted turn-of-the century warehouses that make up the museum. He is best known for his painting and large-scale sculptures and has designed sets for some of the best opera houses in the country, including productions at the Kennedy Center, San Francisco Opera, and Opera Omaha.

Dodd established his own brand in 2014 after graduating from Pratt Institute in New York, and worked with Rachel Zoe to launch her fashion line.

Dodd is known for his modern classics and minimalist designs. He received a 2018 Rising Star Award for women’s wear from Fashion Group International and was selected by the city of New York as a 2016 Design Entrepreneur.