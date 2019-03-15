Jeffrey Fashion Cares, the annual fund-raiser thrown by Jeffrey Kalinsky, will honor Jordan Roth at this year’s benefit.

Now in its 16th year, the annual event will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. The evening aims to raise awareness surrounding the people who live with HIV and AIDS, support LGBTQ youth and challenge discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Over the past 15 years of Jeffrey Fashion Cares’ existence, the event has raised a cumulative $6 million to $7 million as of 2018.

President of the Jujamcyn Theaters Jordan Roth is slated to receive the Jeffrey Fashion Cares Community Leadership Award. His theaters have been integral in telling queer stories by hosting productions like “Kinky Boots” and “Falsettos.” He also produced “Angels in America,” and received a Tony Award for it.

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy will emcee. The athlete, who won the silver medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, was one of two openly gay American competitors who walked in the Winter Olympics opening ceremony — the other, figure skater Adam Rippon. Kenworthy has yet another connection to the entertainment world: He has a role in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.”

Jeffrey Fashion Cares will host a silent auction, cocktail reception and fashion show for the evening. Eighty-five percent of every dollar raised during the silent auction will benefit the the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Ali Forney Center and Lambda Legal.

This year’s top sponsors include Capital One, Fire Island Pines and Sidley Austin.