Kim Jones‘ arrival in March as artistic director of ready-to-wear and accessories at Dior Men energized the luxury brand, just as Super Bowl LIII has energized the city of Atlanta. Jeffrey Kalinsky, founder and president of Jeffrey, on Thursday night capitalized on the fan-favorite brand with a Dior Men pop-up shop at his inaugural store in Atlanta.

“We’re feting Kim’s first collection,” Kalinsky said, citing guests such as Future, Young Thug, Gunna, SouthSide, Wheezy, Phaedra Parks, Lil Van, Bernice Burgos, Brielle and Ariana Biermann. “He’s a major talent and he’s infused so much energy into Dior Men. I don’t know how many hundreds of people were in the store last night. By 7 p.m. we were jamming. Everybody was talking about the traffic for private planes. There wasn’t a place to park.

“It’s just amazing the commerce around the Super Bowl,” Kalinsky said from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, where he was waiting for a flight to Miami, admitting that he may skip the Super Bowl. “It’s been wonderful for fashion in Atlanta. The last time the Super Bowl was in Atlanta 19 years ago and we got wonderful customers from all over the country.”

Kalinsky said that dynamic is magnified today because “you have all the sports stars really embracing fashion and the people who look up to them and want to look like them,” adding that Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor stopped by the event.

“From a commerce point of view, last night was amazing, but events like that do so much for a business. It was nice to see 14- to-21-year-olds, young guys with their eyes wide open, wearing designers. We sold a lot of sneakers, Dior has a new sneaker with the Dior logo in low- and high-top models. Kim Jones also did a collaboration with the artist Kaws for hoodies, sweatshirts and polos,” he said.