Jen Atkin’s Mane Addicts Taps Content Creator Remi Bader as Latest ‘One to Watch’

Mane Addicts has revealed Remi Bader as its latest “One to Watch.”

The brand and the content creator have teamed up for its latest edition of “Ones to Watch” for a fun, colorful photo shoot seemingly inspired by Y2K and HBO’s hit show “Euphoria.”

Bader is most well-known for her realistic and humorous try-on clothing hauls on her social media channels, particularly TikTok, testing out popular pieces from labels such as Zara, Aritzia, Abercrombie & Fitch, among others.

Mane Addicts is a digital hair community for both consumers and hair experts created by renowned hairstylist Jen Atkin. “One to Watch” is the community’s featured series, which aims to highlight certain women that Atkin and the Mane Addicts team love.

Remi Bader for Jen Atkin’s Mane Addicts “Ones to Watch.” Jesse Fiorino/Courtesy of Mane Addicts

“I’ve been a fan of Mane Addicts for a while and have used them for hair and makeup on numerous occasions, so it was super exciting for me to work with them on a shoot like this,” Bader said. “If I felt like I wanted to change something up, they were really nice about it and just wanted me to be comfortable and love how the photos came out.”

In the shoot, Bader wears vibrant clothing in yellow, pink and blue as well as fun hairstyles with accessories such as mini flowers or metal clips.

Remi Bader for Jen Atkin’s Mane Addicts “Ones to Watch.” Jesse Fiorino/Courtesy of Mane Addicts

The project was shot by Jesse Fiorino, with makeup and hair by Brittany Sullivan and Cherilyn Farris, respectively. Bader was styled by Marc Eram.

“I love a middle part bun with the little spikey look in the back. I actually love wavy hair down with small braids in the front, which was the first hair look we did,” the social media star said of some of her favorite hairstyles. “I also love a good ponytail and even throwing some extensions on it like I just did for the Oscars. A good half-up, half-down look is a great option that I love to wear a lot, too.”

