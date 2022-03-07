Jen Atkin’s Mane Addicts Taps Social Media Star Tinx as Latest ‘One to Watch’

Mane Addicts has revealed social media star Tinx as its latest “One to Watch.”

Tinx appears in the brand’s latest edition of “One to Watch” in a photoshoot that takes inspiration from the influencer’s viral TikToks and content series.

The social media star, whose real name is Christina Najjar, is most well-known for her significant social media presence, especially on TikTok. From her famous “box theory” for dating to her “rich mom” content, Tinx has skyrocketed to fame in the last few years with her humorous and relatable videos.

Mane Addicts is a digital hair community for both consumers and hair experts created by renowned hairstylist Jen Atkin. “One to Watch” is the community’s featured series, which aims to highlight certain women that Atkin and the Mane Addicts team love.

“Tinx has a positive voice across social and she gives us a true LOL moment at least once a day,” Atkin said. “We love her rich mom series and thought it’d be fun to do an editorial play on her rich mom personas. It’s clear her future is bright and we look forward to what’s to come for her.”

Christina Najjar, best known as Tinx, for Jen Atkin’s Mane Addicts. Jesse Fiorino

Inspired by Tinx’s parodies on “rich moms” online, her photoshoot for Mane Addicts exuded just that, with the content creator dressed up as different stereotypes of rich moms. (Think Barbie meets “Stepford Wives” meets an amalgamation of moms from the Upper East Side and Brentwood.)

In the shoot, Tinx wears chic wigs, doll-like makeup and vintage couture clothing. She was styled by Alex Violante, with hair and makeup done by Nick Flores and Melissa Hurkman, respectively. It was photographed by Jesse Fiorino at The Atrium House in Los Angeles.

“I was totally blown away with the level of professionalism and artistry,” Tinx said. “They had so much vision while still incorporating aspects of my personality into the shoot.”

Some of the social media personality’s favorite hair trends for this year are a slicked-back bun, city-swept waves, messy updo, among others.

Christina Najjar, best known as Tinx, for Jen Atkin’s Mane Addicts. Jesse Fiorino

READ MORE HERE:

P&G Breaks Into Prestige Hair Care With Jen Atkin Deal

Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Chats New Book, ‘Blowing My Way to the Top’

E.l.f. Cosmetics, Jen Atkin Collaborate on Makeup Line