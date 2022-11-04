Jenna Dewan Embraces Sensual Glamour in Sheer Georges Chakra Gown With Sparkling Details at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Jenna Dewan arrived at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday in an edgy gown. For the occasion, Dewan looked to Georges Chakra’s fall 2022 collection, wearing a black see-through dress adorned with black crystal embellishments around the bodice.

Jenna Dewan attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The dress featured a plunging neckline, a cutout on the abdomen and a mermaid-style skirt with black feathers. She coordinated the look with a silver ring and sparkling statement earrings.

The actress worked with Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana Romero for the look. Gorgeski has also outfitted Kaley Cuoco, Aimee Carrero and Natalia Dyer.

For makeup, Dewan went for a dramatic look, wearing black eyeliner and a glossy rose lip. Dewan, who served as chair for the amfAR Gala, attended the event alongside her fiancée Steve Kazee, who wore a classic black suit. Other chairs of the gala included Keke Palmer, Heidi Klum, Sherly Lee Ralph and Tyler Perry.

Jenna Dewan attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The 12th annual gala, presented by amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research helps raise money for amfAR HIV/AIDS research programs. Kelly Rowland received the amfAR Award of Courage. Performances at the event included Aloe Blacc, Madison Beer and Tinashe.

Dewan is best known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film “Step Up.” The 41-year-old, who initially began her career as a backup dancer, has worked with Pink, Missy Elliott, Christina Aguilera and Janet Jackson. Currently, Dewan stars as Bailey on the ABC series “The Resident.”