×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Talks: Alexis Nasard on Swarovski Representing Joy and Self-expression

Fashion

LVMH Opens Doors, Returns With Record Crowds

Eye

Fresh Talent Attracts Attention at London’s Frieze Art Fair

Jenna Lyons Takes an ‘Unusual and Unexpected’ Turn as ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Member

Lyons announced she was joining the franchise during BravoCon this past weekend in New York City.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield at BravoCon on Oct. 16. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Former J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons is joining the cast of “Real Housewives of New York” season 14. The news was unveiled at BravoCon in New York on Sunday.

During the reveal, Lyons wore a sparkling sheer mesh top with a black cropped blazer and olive green high-waisted drawstring trousers. She coordinated the look with a pair of strappy open-toe gold heels. Lyons’ look was topped off by her signature black-rim eyeglasses.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Bryn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Bryn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan at BravoCon on Oct. 16. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Lyons went for minimal makeup with a pink lip and a subtle hint of blush. Her hair was parted to the side.

Related Galleries

Lyons took to Instagram to thank supporters for the messages of congratulations she’s received on her new role. “I wanted to say a really heartfelt thank you,” she said in a video. “I had the most incredible messages from people I haven’t heard from in a really long time. It feels so nice. I know this is an unusual and unexpected thing, but thank you to everyone who has been so kind.”

Lyons is best known as the former president and creative director of J. Crew, a company she worked at for 27 years. In 2008, she was named creative director of J. Crew, and in 2010 she was named president. She exited the company in 2017 after the brand experienced declining revenue and sales. In an interview with WWD following her exit, Lyons said, “I don’t know if I want the intensity of fashion’s speed now. I don’t think my own brand is in the cards. If I were going to get back into fashion, I’d do it in a different way.”

In 2020, Lyons launched a false eyelash company, LoveSeen, with former J. Crew makeup artist Troi Ollivierre. Last February, Lyons returned to fashion designing a jewelry collection with Mejuri to mark International Women’s Day. Recently, she was also tapped by shopping club Beauty Pie to design a range of lipsticks that launched on Sept. 30.

Season 14 of “Real Housewives of New York” is set to debut in 2023. In addition to Lyons, the new cast will also include Ubah Hassan, Lizzy Savetsky, Sai de Silva, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The show is set to start shooting this fall. Andy Cohen serves as executive producer of the series.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Hot Summer Bags

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jenna Lyons Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Cast

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad