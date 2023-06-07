Jenni Kayne to Open New Store at 2 Main Street in Southampton

California-based lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne is opening its second store in the Hamptons on Saturday — this one at 2 Main Street in Southampton.

Kayne already has a store in neighboring Amagansett that opened in 2021. Both are permanent locations.

The new 1,800-square-foot space offers the full range of Jenni Kayne products including apparel, accessories, home and apothecary items.

Jenni Kayne joins other fashion stores in Southampton such as Ramy Brook, Alice + Olivia, Ralph Lauren, Club Monaco, Fivestory, LoveShackFancy, Tenet, Henry Lehr and J. McLaughlin.

The new Jenni Kayne store features a coastal-inspired palette of inspired neutrals that are synonymous with the brand’s aesthetic. Grounding earth tones and natural oak create the ambiance for the brand’s elevated, effortless collections.

“We are thrilled to continue growing our brick-and-mortar presence in the Hamptons,” said Julia Hunter, chief executive officer of Jenni Kayne. “With 10 stores on the East Coast, 21 nationwide and four to still open this year, this is just the beginning of Jenni Kayne’s worldwide retail expansion.”

New stores are slated for Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; Naples, Florida; and Philadelphia.

Jenni Kayne plans a series of events and pop-ups within the space this summer. A grand opening party is set for Saturday, where visitors can enjoy wine from Avaline while making custom floral bundles, and on Sunday, complimentary mini-facials will be given to visitors from noon to 3 p.m. featuring Jenni Kayne’s Oak Essentials skin care collection. Customers will receive full-size Nightly Retinol & Daily Vitamin C Serums from Oak Essentials with a minimum purchase of $395.

On July 8, a special pop-up with Brooklyn-based baker L’Appartement 4F will be in-store selling handcrafted small-batch French baked goods starting at 11 a.m. And from July 14-16, Hatch will pop up at the store, selling elevated maternity essentials.

Other events include a visit Aug. 12 by The Connectist Anita Hodosi, a psycho-spiritual coach, and on Aug. 23-25 will be a Callidae trunk show featuring a curated assortment of horseback riding apparel.