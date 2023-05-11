Blackpink’s Jennie Celebrates Launch of Her Calvin Klein Capsule at Party in Seoul

Fans lined the street for hours Wednesday to catch a glimpse of Jennie Kim when she arrived at a party to celebrate her new capsule, Jennie for Calvin Klein. The invitation-only event, attended by 400 people, was held at Scene Seoul in Seongsu-dong, the city’s hotspot for creatives

Jennie greeted the guests wearing the knit minidress in sheer lilac from the limited-edition capsule. Calvin Klein brand ambassador Jung Kook of BTS — who’s also a Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear ambassador — also attended the event, which featured performances by DJ sister duo Simi and Haze Khadra.

Jung Kook at the Calvin Klein party. Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

As part of the festivities, guests could view the new capsule collection while enjoying Champagne and hors d’oeuvres and listening to music.

Jennie Kim at the party. Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The Jennie for Calvin Klein collection features matching bralettes and bottoms, bodysuits, soft rib tanks, joggers, T-shirts, knit tops, dresses, crewneck sweaters, denim shirt and jeans infused with Kim’s style and creativity. Designed in a pastel color palette chosen by Kim, the capsule includes personalized touches such as custom branding that reimagines the iconic Calvin Klein logo in her own handwriting. Retail prices range from $25 to $150. The capsule is accompanied by an ad campaign, photographed by Hong Jang Hyun.

Anson Lo Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The space was redesigned to mirror the colors of the capsule collection and featured conceptual light installations by digital artist Yoshirotten.

Enya Umanzor Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

Other notable guests who attended were Deb Never, Tavia Bonetti, Matt Champion, Larri Merritt, Kazuha, Anson Lo, Davika Hoorne, Maika Yamamoto, Yubin Shin, Molly Chiang, Irene Kim, Inyeop Hwang, Ye-Eun Shin, Joo-Young Cha, Ro Woon, Mariya Nishiuchi, Enya Umanzor, Alex Goya, Rosalba, Edoardo Esposito, and Selina Yang.

Deb Never Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The pop-up, located at 20 Yeomajag 5-gil, Seongdong-gu in Seoul, will be open to the public from Thursday to Wednesday. The plan is for select pop-ups to open throughout Asia.

Kim, the South Korean artist, brand ambassador and global star, has been associated with the Calvin Klein brand since 2021, when she was featured in a campaign for CK’s collaboration with Heron Preston. She’s appeared in campaigns for the house ever since.