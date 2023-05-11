×
Blackpink’s Jennie Celebrates Launch of Her Calvin Klein Capsule at Party in Seoul

The capsule runs the gamut from T-shirts and denim to fleece and knits.

Jennie Kim at Calvin Klein party.
Jennie Kim at the Calvin Klein party. Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

Fans lined the street for hours Wednesday to catch a glimpse of Jennie Kim when she arrived at a party to celebrate her new capsule, Jennie for Calvin Klein. The invitation-only event, attended by 400 people, was held at Scene Seoul in Seongsu-dong, the city’s hotspot for creatives

Jennie greeted the guests wearing the knit minidress in sheer lilac from the limited-edition capsule. Calvin Klein brand ambassador Jung Kook of BTS — who’s also a Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear ambassador — also attended the event, which featured performances by DJ sister duo Simi and Haze Khadra.

Jung Kook at the Calvin Klein party.
Jung Kook at the Calvin Klein party. Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

As part of the festivities, guests could view the new capsule collection while enjoying Champagne and hors d’oeuvres and listening to music.

Jennie Kim
Jennie Kim at the party. Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The Jennie for Calvin Klein collection features matching bralettes and bottoms, bodysuits, soft rib tanks, joggers, T-shirts, knit tops, dresses, crewneck sweaters, denim shirt and jeans infused with Kim’s style and creativity. Designed in a pastel color palette chosen by Kim, the capsule includes personalized touches such as custom branding that reimagines the iconic Calvin Klein logo in her own handwriting. Retail prices range from $25 to $150. The capsule is accompanied by an ad campaign, photographed by Hong Jang Hyun.

Anson Lo at the Calvin Klein party.
Anson Lo Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The space was redesigned to mirror the colors of the capsule collection and featured conceptual light installations by digital artist Yoshirotten.

Enya Umanzor at the Calvin Klein party
Enya Umanzor Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

Other notable guests who attended were Deb Never, Tavia Bonetti, Matt Champion, Larri Merritt, Kazuha, Anson Lo, Davika Hoorne, Maika Yamamoto, Yubin Shin, Molly Chiang, Irene Kim, Inyeop Hwang, Ye-Eun Shin, Joo-Young Cha, Ro Woon, Mariya Nishiuchi, Enya Umanzor, Alex Goya, Rosalba, Edoardo Esposito, and Selina Yang.

Deb Never
Deb Never Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The pop-up, located at 20 Yeomajag 5-gil, Seongdong-gu in Seoul, will be open to the public from Thursday to Wednesday. The plan is for select pop-ups to open throughout Asia.

Kim, the South Korean artist, brand ambassador and global star, has been associated with the Calvin Klein brand since 2021, when she was featured in a campaign for CK’s collaboration with Heron Preston. She’s appeared in campaigns for the house ever since.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

