Jennie Kim’s Calvin Turn, Who Won the Coronation, Lafayette 148’s Photo Show

JENNIE AND CALVIN: Fans lined the street for hours in Seoul Wednesday to catch a glimpse of Jennie Kim when she arrived at a party to celebrate her new capsule, Jennie for Calvin Klein. The invitation-only event, attended by 400 people, was held at Scene Seoul in Seongsu-dong, the city’s hotspot for creatives.

Jennie greeted the guests wearing the knit minidress in sheer lilac from the limited-edition capsule. Calvin Klein brand ambassador Jung Kook of BTS — who’s also a Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear ambassador — also attended the event, which featured performances by DJ sister duo Simi and Haze Khadra.

Jung Kook at the Calvin Klein party. Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

As part of the festivities, guests could view the new capsule collection while enjoying Champagne and hors d’oeuvres and listening to music.

The Jennie for Calvin Klein collection features matching bralettes and bottoms, bodysuits, soft rib tanks, joggers, T-shirts, knit tops, dresses, crewneck sweaters, denim shirt and jeans infused with Kim’s style and creativity. Designed in a pastel color palette chosen by Kim, the capsule includes personalized touches such as custom branding that reimagines the iconic Calvin Klein logo in her own handwriting. Retail prices range from $25 to $150. The capsule is accompanied by an ad campaign, photographed by Hong Jang Hyun.

Anson Lo Joongsan Yang and Aaron Park, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The space was redesigned to mirror the colors of the capsule collection and featured conceptual light installations by digital artist Yoshirotten.

Other notable guests who attended were Deb Never, Tavia Bonetti, Matt Champion, Larri Merritt, Kazuha, Anson Lo, Davika Hoorne, Maika Yamamoto, Yubin Shin, Molly Chiang, Irene Kim, Inyeop Hwang, Ye-Eun Shin, Joo-Young Cha, Ro Woon, Mariya Nishiuchi, Enya Umanzor, Alex Goya, Rosalba, Edoardo Esposito, and Selina Yang.

The pop-up, located at 20 Yeomajag 5-gil, Seongdong-gu in Seoul, will be open to the public from Thursday to Wednesday. The plan is for select pop-ups to open throughout Asia.

Kim, the South Korean artist, brand ambassador and global star, has been associated with the Calvin Klein brand since 2021, when she was featured in a campaign for CK’s collaboration with Heron Preston. She’s appeared in campaigns for the house ever since. — LISA LOCKWOOD

WINNING THE CORONATION: King Charles III’s coronation numbers are in.

According to reports from WeArisma, an influence analytics company, Katy Perry and Kate Middleton took the spot for the most influential moments during the coronation.

Perry’s lilac Vivienne Westwood outfit generated a media value of $4.7 million, while Middleton’s Alexander McQueen gown had an engagement value of $349,700 based on an image from Time magazine’s Instagram.

Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday in London. Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden’s powder blue Ralph Lauren set was another highlight with a $1 million media value.

“British fashion and accessories have been highlighted to a global audience. For British fashion brands this presented a unique opportunity to increase visibility and reputation by aligning themselves with this prestigious historical event,” said Jenny Tsai, founder and chief executive officer of WeArisma.

Westwood, McQueen, Lauren, Jess Collett and Emilia Wickstead were in the top five list for the highest media value.

Suzannah London, Claire Mischevani and Jess Collett ranked the highest in the engagement rate category.

In the mentions category, McQueen, Collett and Westwood were top three.

Middleton’s long white gown was embroidered with flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Her ensemble nodded to Lee Alexander McQueen’s past designs, and in particular the fall 2008 show, “The Girl Who Lived in the Tree.” Like those models, the princess wore red, white and blue, and a headdress like a warrior queen.

The king had requested that the women do not wear tiaras for the occasion.

Instead of a tiara, she opted for a structured floral headpiece made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threads. The piece was made by the milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

The princess’ decision to commission a headpiece signaled her seniority within the royal family. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

GETTING AWAY: For the next month, Lafayette 148 New York’s Greene Street store is host to photographer Sophie Elgort’s latest exhibition, “Away We Go.” The collaboration between the brand and the artist was celebrated on Tuesday evening with a cocktail party inside the SoHo store, drawing guests like Christy Turlington Burns, Zoe Chao, Elgort’s father Arthur Elgort, stylist Kate Young and more, including creative director Emily Smith.

Christy Turlington, Arthur Elgort and Sophie Elgort. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Elgort had an existing relationship with Lafayette 148, having previously shot its “Unordinary Women” campaign. The brand approached her with a very open-ended invitation to do an installation in the store.

“They were like, ‘we’d love to have a show for you at our space, we have so much wall space and no art, what do you want to show?’ And I was like ‘seriously? Anything?’” Elgort said during the cocktails.

It just so happened that last summer, while in Cinque Terre for a friend’s wedding (in a full-circle moment, the friend was there Tuesday, very pregnant), she’d shot a series of double exposure prints that she’d yet to publish.

“We decided to launch it now because it made sense with their postcards print,” Elgort said of the pre-fall 2023 print. “They’re so supportive of artists and art, and they were like, ‘do whatever you want.’ They produced everything.” — LEIGH NORDSTROM

SUMMER READY: Pair Jacquemus founder-slash-master of visual communication Simon Porte Jacquemus with Lake Como’s picture-perfect scenery and you get a match made in Instagram heaven.

As teased by the brand on its social media account via videos of boat trips across the lake and cabriolet car drives around the Italian town, the French label has landed in luxury destination Cernobbio, taking over a shop traditionally managed by Tessabit. This is a luxury retailer founded in 1953 by the Molteni family and currently operating more than a dozen stores on the shores of Lake Como, in addition to its e-commerce.

Running through Oct. 16, the Jacquemus 538-square-foot pop-up celebrates the launch of the second drop of “Été,” a capsule collection dedicated to summer. As reported, the project was introduced last month, when the first drop hit the shelves of Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Beverly Hills, as well as its e-commerce, exclusively.

The Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. Yoann & Marco/Courtesy of Jacquemus

The collection is an ode to the French Riviera, a recurrent source of inspiration for the designer, who grew up in the village of Bramejean in southern France, before moving to Paris and then launching his brand in 2009.

The range hinges on reinterpretations of Jacquemus’ signature styles across both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and hats, offered in exclusive colorways such as canary yellow and natural earth tones.

Pieces of the “Été” capsule collection showcased at the Jacquemus pop-up in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. Courtesy of Jacquemus

The items stand out in the retail space, which is tinged with a charming retro vibe with its old-school wooden furniture and typical Italian mosaic flooring. Matching the statement jewelry pieces included in the collection, sun-shaped metal sculptures dominate the windows, which are framed with shutters covered in straw to further telegraph the summery spirit of the capsule.

It is intended that the “Été” project will involve a series of international locations, each offering a different selection. The names of the other cities that might take part in the activation are still under wraps. — SANDRA SALIBIAN

MORE MEN’S: The Dallas Market Center is expanding its reach.

For its upcoming men’s show, slated for July 29 to 31, the trade show will collaborate with both the PGA and the Italian Trade Agency.

The Dallas Market Center.

The deal with PGA Golf Exhibitions, which will hold its Buying & Education Summit July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America, allows registrants of either event to visit both shows. The Dallas show will promote the collaboration with an activation at its event.

In the past, the PGA had aligned with MAGIC and shown at the August edition, but it did not return there after the pandemic shutdown.

The PGA show will host more than 120 top and emerging golf apparel, accessories and lifestyle products in the hotel’s ballrooms. There will also be equipment and technology testing, a fashion show and educational sessions.

The Dallas Men’s Show will be held at the Dallas Market Center and will feature more than 700 classic and contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear brands. The summer edition is expected to be the largest in the show’s history and will include the addition of a pavilion of 25 Italian brands that will exhibit at the show. The ITA also brings a contingent of brands to the Chicago Collective men’s shows, which will be held Aug. 6-8 this year. It also plans to show at the Cabana show in Miami as well as Coterie in New York City this summer.

Brands showing at both Dallas and the PGA shows this time will include 7 Diamonds, Criquet Shirts, Faherty Brand, Flag & Anthem, Johnston & Murphy, Mizzen + Main, Onward Reserve and Smathers & Branson. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

ADDING MODA: Andrew Kwon, the luxury fashion house, is widening his distribution with a new partnership with Moda Operandi, marking the brand’s first e-commerce-based platform.

Moda Operandi’s trunk show features an exclusive eveningwear and bridal edit, showcasing 13 carefully curated pieces from Kwon’s six collections. Prices range from $1,900 to $7,200.

“Launching on Moda Operandi is an exciting step forward for us,” said Kwon, a Korean-American designer who began his namesake label in 2020. “The platform represents the very best in global fashion and we’re honored to introduce our unique designs to their discerning clientele. This collaboration is not just about showcasing our work; it’s testament to our brand’s growth and the shared appreciation for exceptional craftsmanship and design. And I am so excited for women to be able to shop Andrew Kwon in a new, inventive and different way.”

Andrew Kwon and one of his designs. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Since the brand’s inception, Kwon has released six distinctive collections, each reflecting the brand’s commitment to luxury and intricate detailing. The selection for the Moda Operandi trunk show consists of pieces handpicked from these collections, offering an array of eveningwear and bridal attire.

The trunk show, which started Wednesday, runs through May 26.

Among the looks are an epiphany calypso stretch silk and tulle hybrid jumpsuit for $5,840, a Dalia stretch silk satin gown for $5,220, and an Aurora silk-blend strapless gown for $7,105.

Currently, Kwon’s collections are made-to-order through his New York City atelier (direct-to-consumer, not e-commerce), as well as in-store at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Kwon, who graduated from Parsons, the New School for Design in 2019, initially began studying architecture and design before switching into the fashion design program. He did various internships and tenures with Chloé, Vera Wang, Marchesa and Nicolas Caito before launching his first bridal collection in 2021, and his first eveningwear collection for spring 2023. — L.L.

ALIVE AND WELL: Isabel Spearman is taking deadstock style straight to the consumer with a pop-up shop in London.

Spearman, whose Instagram platform The Daily Dress Edit aims to champion independent British brands, will showcase dresses made with deadstock from a host of high street and designer brands including Cefinn, Rixo, Jigsaw and Boden.

While the fashion industry may know all about deadstock — Burberry, Stella McCartney, and Alexander McQueen are among the big names that work with it, or donate it — not all consumers are aware of its possibilities.

“It’s not a sexy word, but I wanted to make a desirable collection out of it,” said Spearman, who challenged each label to create one style from old fabric.

She added that while the brands were eager to participate, none of them actually had much leftover stock to work with — so the dresses will be very limited-edition.

Isabel Spearman wearing a Cefinn dress made from deadstock.

Prices range from 89 to 295 pounds, and customers can also place orders online. Brands taking part include Albaray, Aligne, Brora, Boden, Cefinn, Jigsaw, Iris and Rixo.

The pop-up, which runs from Tuesday through May 26 at Oxeye, a restaurant located behind the new U.S. Embassy in London’s Nine Elms, is already proving popular among customers. It’s by-appointment-only and 98 percent of appointments are already booked, said Spearman.

Johnnie Boden, founder and creative director of Boden, said his brand’s design features “past-season linen made from European flax. It’s a maxi style with a balloon sleeve and classic Boden floral print trim. It will look as amazing on the beach as it would on the school run. Made to last, it will be a go-to year after year.”

This is the firs time that Spearman has focused on deadstock. She said her hope is that, in the not-too-distant future, “we will be consuming less and people will be making more informed choices — perhaps shopping in the way older generations shopped — investing in things that last, or that came about through clever, sustainable initiatives.”

The pop-up is Spearman’s fourth, and will also include new dresses by 50 independent British brands, such as Coco Conran.

Spearman launched The Daily Dress Edit in 2018 after serving as a special advisor to former British first lady Samantha Cameron.

She has also worked as global PR director for Anya Hindmarch and is an ambassador for Smart Works, a charity that provides clothing for women in need who are joining or returning to the workforce. — SAMANTHA CONTI

STYLISH SALE: Next month Christie’s will open a window onto the gilded world of the late Robin and Rupert Hambro, socialites, aesthetes and collectors whose lives spanned fashion, art and finance, and who lived between London; Hampshire, England; and Saint-Rémy in Provence, France.

The live auction will take place in London on June 8, and will comprise nearly 200 lots including modern British art and sculpture; jewelry from brands including Bulgari and Verdura; Impressionist, post-war and contemporary art; furniture, and Old Master paintings.

Throughout the ’80s and into the ’90s, the Hambros were fixtures on the London social scene, known for their style as well as their taste level. The blonde, thin and graceful Robin Hambro was born in the U.S. and started her career as a model. She was photographed by leading photographers including Horst P. Horst and Norman Parkinson.

Gold Verdura cuffs that belonged to Robin Hambro will be sold at Christie’s on June 8.

She later became the American director of public relations for Christian Dior Couture. She also served as fashion editor, and later London editor, of American Vogue before joining Christie’s. Hambro spent the latter part of her career as an artist and art adviser.

Her husband Rupert, even taller, dashing and impeccably tailored, hailed from the Danish-British banking family, founders of C.J. Hambro, and spent his career in finance and business.

The jewelry lots include a Bulgari gem-set Tubogas collar and bracelet set, with amethyst, peridot and sapphire cabochons. It has an estimate ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 pounds. — S.C.

Sotheby’s is expanding its range of Michael Jordan sports memorabilia with its latest auction.

The auction house revealed Thursday it will be selling Michael Jordan’s 1992 Summer Olympics “Dream Team” Reebok jacket, which is estimated to sell for $1 million to $3 million and will be on sale from Thursday through June 28.

Michael Jordan’s 1992 Summer Olympics Reebok jacket. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Jordan’s Reebok jacket is billed as one of the most controversial items the athlete wore during his career. The NBA star famously wore the jacket when accepting the gold medal during the Olympic Games, but he covered the jacket’s logo with the American flag. While Jordan was contractually obligated to wear Reebok for the Olympics, he was almost a decade into his longstanding relationship with Nike, which launched his Jordan brand.

“The ‘Dream Team’ influence on basketball is immeasurable,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles. “To be able to sell this relic from such a historic world event — one that is often credited for multiplying the popularity and global reach of basketball — is both rare and unparalleled. And, beyond its legendary place in Olympic history, the jacket represents Michael Jordan’s fierce and devoted loyalty to Nike, a transformative and revolutionary partnership between two powerhouses that has stood the test of time.”

This is Sotheby’s latest Michael Jordan auction this year. Last month, the auction house sold Jordan’s 1998 NBA Game 2 Air Jordan 13s for $2.2 million, making them the highest publicly recorded price for a pair of sneakers. The sneakers were from the athlete’s famed “The Last Dance” season, which was his final season with the Chicago Bulls where the team earned its sixth Championship of that decade.

Last September, Sotheby’s auctioned off Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 Jersey, which also broke records and sold for $10.1 million, making it the most valuable basketball jersey sold at auction.

Jordan and his partnership with Nike have received newfound interest in the last month thanks to the new film “Air,” which chronicled the inception of the Jordan brand. — LAYLA ILCHI