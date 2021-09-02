×
Jennifer Aniston Is Launching a Beauty Brand

The actress teased the new brand, called LolaVie, on her Instagram on Thursday.

Jennifer Aniston LolaVie Beauty Brand: What
Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity to launch their own brand.

The actress teased her upcoming brand, called LolaVie, on her Instagram on Thursday, sharing two photos of her at a photoshoot with the caption, “Something’s coming.” Aniston tagged the LolaVie Instagram account in the photos. The LolaVie Instagram page includes three photos with the brand’s launch date of Sept. 8.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a trademark was filed for LolaVie in July 2019 for beauty products such as “lotions for face and body, non-medicated soaps for face and body, non-medicated preparations for care of the skin, bath gel, deodorant and hair care preparations.”

One of the photos on the LolaVie Instagram shows a blurry image of a beauty product with condensation, possibly hinting at a shower product. The LolaVie website offers customers to sign up for updates on the brand. Under the brand’s logo appears the motto, “Naturally You.”

LolaVie is Aniston’s first brand, however she’s embarked on many business ventures in the beauty industry throughout her career. Aniston previously held a partial stake in the Unilever-owned hair care brand Living Proof, and served as its spokesperson until she sold her share in 2016.

Aniston also signed as the chief creative officer of collagen-based ingestible brand Vital Proteins last year, where she is assisting in product development and appearing in ad campaigns. She’s also been a longtime spokesperson for skin care brand Aveeno.

The actress previously created a fragrance in 2010 under the name LolaVie.

“It’s been a year-and-a-half journey,” she told WWD about the fragrance. “I’d been asked to do things before, and it never felt organic. But when Leon [Falic, president of the Falic Fashion Group] approached me to be involved with the process from inception to fruition, I thought, ‘This could be a creative expression.’ And it’s turned out to be an extension of myself as opposed to slapping my name on something.”

