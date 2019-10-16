Jennifer Aniston has reached icon status.

The actress is set to receive the People’s Icon of 2019 Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards taking place on Nov. 10, according to the network. She is the second recipient of the award, following actress Melissa McCarthy last year.

“Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time,” said Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle digital at E! News. “For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honoring Jennifer Aniston with the People’s Icon of 2019.”

The news comes just a day after Aniston joined Instagram, posting a selfie with her “Friends” cast members. Aniston gained a staggering amount of followers in such a short amount of time that her page crashed, with many users unable to follow her.

“We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” said an Instagram spokesperson in a statement to People. “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running again shortly.”

Aniston’s Instagram page is back up and running, and shows that she has 8.3 million followers.

While it’s been 25 years since “Friends” first aired on NBC, the show is still a cultural phenomenon, with Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, serving as a fashion icon for Millennial and Gen Z fans. Her character’s wardrobe is also the inspiration behind a new capsule collection by Ralph Lauren, who was Green’s employer in the show’s last few seasons.

Aniston is also a seven-time People’s Choice Award winner. She’s gearing up to release her latest Apple TV+ series, “The Morning Show,” which she stars in alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

