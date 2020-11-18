Jennifer Aniston Joins Vital Proteins as Chief Creative Officer

Jennifer Aniston is going in on the wellness category.

The actress is teaming with collagen-based ingestible brand Vital Proteins as its new chief creative officer, where she will assist in product development and overall brand strategy.

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together,” Aniston said in a statement. “I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago. Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way as chief creative officer is very exciting to me.”

Aniston will also be featured in Vital Proteins’ December ad campaign, which gives a look into the actress’ daily wellness practices including working out and using Vital Proteins products.

While this is Aniston’s first business venture in the wellness space, she has long been a proponent of the movement. The partnership is just one of the many deals she’s signed over her roughly 30-year career, following sponsorships with brands like Aveeno, Smartwater and Eyelove.

Aniston previously held a partial stake in Unilever-owned hair-care brand, Living Proof, and also served as a spokesperson. The actress sold her stake to the beauty conglomerate when it acquired the brand in 2016.

This is Vital Proteins’ second time working with a celebrity since launching in 2013. Last year, the brand teamed with Kourtney Kardashian for her Poosh lifestyle web site to create two co-branded collagen-based ingestible powders.

Read more here:

Kourtney Kardashian Talks One Year of Poosh Lifestyle Web Site

13 of the Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2020

The Biggest Influencer Controversies of 2020 — So Far

WATCH: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Looks Still Hold Up?