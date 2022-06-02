×
Thursday's Digital Daily: 6.2.2022

A Closer Look at Jennifer Connelly’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Press Tour Outfits

The actress looked to Louis Vuitton for the press tour of her latest blockbuster movie, which also stars Tom Cruise.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Jennifer
Jennifer Connelly at the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly has experienced a streak of standout fashion moments during her press tour for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The actress has looked to Louis Vuitton for every event promoting the movie, wearing custom-made designs by the brand’s women’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, with the help of her longtime stylist Leslie Fremar, who also works with the likes of Charlize Theron and Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

At the film’s world premiere in San Diego, the actress wore a custom long-sleeve wool gown embroidered with gold beads and crystals paired with jewelry from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Jennifer Connelly attends the 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere on May 04, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)
Jennifer Connelly at the “Top Gun: Maverick” world premiere in San Diego. WireImage,

During the “Top Gun: Maverick” photo call at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last month, Connelly sported a minidress embroidered with pink, beige and brown mini pallets and crystals over a white silk button-down and red high leather boots by the French label. Her jewelry was also by Louis Vuitton.

Another one of Connelly’s high fashion moments wearing a custom design by the French label was at the movie’s premiere during the annual international film festival. Her look was a gown in blistered jacquard with metallic silver threads and leather sandals, paired with Louis Vuitton high jewelry.

For the movie’s Royal Film Performance in Leicester Square in London, Connelly wore a custom-made ivory silk gown in silk mousseline embroidered with crystals and mini paillettes paired with a black leather belt, leather sandals and high jewelry all by Louis Vuitton.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jennifer Connelly attends the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Jennifer Connelly at the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Leicester Square in London. Getty Images

The actress went back to black for the film’s premiere in Harlem, N.Y., donning a black satin bomber with a black satin zip front minidress and black leather knee-high boots with jewelry by Louis Vuitton.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Jennifer Connelly attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" New York Screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on May 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
Jennifer Connelly at the “Top Gun: Maverick” New York screening at the AMC Magic Johnson in Harlem. WireImage

Connelly has been the face of numerous Louis Vuitton campaigns, working closely with the French luxury fashion house for years and frequently attending the label’s shows in Paris.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the sequel to the hit 1986 movie “Top Gun,” both of which star Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The film, which premiered in theaters May 24, is set more than 30 years later, following Maverick’s journey as he tries to navigate training a group of Top Gun graduates, including the son of his late comrade Goose (played by Miles Teller), for a special mission.

Nicolas Ghesquière Dresses Jennifer Connelly in Custom Vuitton

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Dress at the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ London Premiere

