Jennifer Fisher is heading west. The jewelry designer will open a Los Angeles boutique this spring, her second retail location and first on the West Coast.

The 1,200-square-foot space, located at 450 North Cannon Drive, is strategically close enough to Rodeo Drive to attract tourists, but quiet enough to offer a sense of discovery and privacy. It will also serve Los Angeles’ community of celebrity stylists, who will be able to loan jewelry straight from the store.

“One of our highest areas for sales is Beverly Hills and Los Angeles in general so I thought it would be beneficial to have a brick-and-mortar unit on the on West Coast so my shoppers have a have a place to touch and feel the product,” Fisher said.

Design plans for the store are under way, with Fisher hoping to grow upon concepts that have worked at her New York City store, which is located within her Flatiron-area offices.

“We want to emulate the New York feeling in Los Angeles, taking the current design of retail store there and replicating it in Beverly Hills with a modern, digital twist. We are working on retail innovations for the space with digital designs and looking at interesting merchandising and shopping things we can add. It’s something different, we didn’t just want to just open another jewelry store,” she said.