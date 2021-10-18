×
A Closer Look at Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Dress

The eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates tied the knot over the weekend.

Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar Wedding
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar at their wedding in Westchester County, N.Y. Melinda Gates/Instagram

Jennifer Gates looked to Vera Wang for her wedding over the weekend.

On Saturday, Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar at the Gates’ horse farm in Westchester County, New York. Gates wore two custom gowns by the designer for the ceremony.

The 25-year-old first wore a long-sleeved, A-line dress in ivory, which featured hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice, sleeves and Italian tulle skirt. The look was finished with a matching, long tulle veil trimmed in hand appliqué French macrame lace.

For the indoor reception, she changed into another ivory trumpet dress lined with nude tulle but with a square neckline.

On Monday, Gates uploaded a picture of herself and Nasser at the wedding with the caption, “My universe,” also writing the date of their nuptials.

Her mother also posted on Instagram to express her excitement for her daughter’s marriage.

“What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend,” her post was captioned. “So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day.”

Bill and Melinda Gates also share son Rory and daughter Phoebe together. In May, it was announced that the couple had decided to divorce after 27 years of marriage and 34 years together. Despite parting ways, both of them stated they would still be working together on their charitable endeavors.

