Jennifer Hudson Looks to Pamella Roland for Tony Award Win

Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner in style.

On Sunday, the singer-actress won the coveted award for Best Musical at the 2022 Tony Awards for her work in “A Strange Loop,” solidifying her place in the exclusive EGOT quartet for people who have won in all the biggest awards ceremonies: an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony.

For the awards ceremony, Hudson wore a black off-the-shoulder dress by Pamella Roland from the brand’s spring 2022 collection that featured jewel-encrusted detailing on the chest area. She was styled by Jeremy Frierson.

Hudson was part of a group of notable names who helped produce “A Strange Loop,” which was written by Michael R. Jackson. Stars such as RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter, among others, were also tapped as producers for the musical.

Jennifer Hudson and Jaquel Spivey at the 75th annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12 in New York City. Michael Buckner for WWD

“A Strange Loop” led the nominations for the 75th annual Tony Awards with a total of 11. The production follows a man named Usher, who is Black and queer, writing a musical about a Broadway usher trying to write a musical. Jaquel Spivey plays the lead for the Broadway production.

At 40, the star is the third-youngest to become an EGOT winner, following Robert Lopez and John Legend. She is also the third Black person in the group alongside Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

Other notable stars in the EGOT quartet include Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Alan Menken, among others.

READ MORE HERE:

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Everything to Know About the 2022 Tony Awards

Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop Star in Pirelli Calendar 2022