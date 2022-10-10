×
Jennifer Lawrence Wears Pearl-embellished Del Core Gown at ‘Causeway’ Premiere 

The premiere took place during the BFI London Film Festival.

Jennifer Lawrence pearl Del Core spring 2022 gown at the premiere of "Causeway" during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 in London.
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Jennifer Lawrence made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress on Saturday attended the premiere of her new film, “Causeway,” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Italian label Del Core’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Lawrence’s look was a black dress with a sheer cape, both accented with pearl embellishments. The look was styled by Lawrence’s longtime stylist, Kate Young.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Jennifer Lawrence in del core spring 2022 pearl embellished dress attends the "Causeway" European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of “Causeway” during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 in London. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

While Lawrence doesn’t make frequent appearances on the red carpet, she always makes an impression with her look when she is in the public eye. The actress has been a longtime Dior ambassador, regularly wearing the design house for her red carpet looks. Most recently Lawrence made an appearance during last month’s Toronto International Film Festival to promote “Causeway,” where she wore a black silk chiffon sheer dress worn over black high-waisted shorts from the Dior fall 2022 couture collection. 

In December, Lawrence had a standout red carpet moment at the premiere of her film “Don’t Look Up” where she wore a gold, embroidered silk dress with pleated cape sleeves from Dior’s spring 2022 couture collection. 

Arguably Lawrence’s most memorable red carpet look throughout her career came at the 2013 Oscars, when the actress famously tripped on her Dior dress on her way to accept her award for best actress. Lawrence’s look was a drop-waisted, ivory-hued couture dress from the design house. Last year Lawrence was named the top-searched Oscars red carpet style star by Google.  

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

