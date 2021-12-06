×
Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Dior at ‘Don’t Look Up’ World Premiere

The actress stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill, among many others, in the film.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK,
Jennifer Lawrence at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Sipa USA via AP

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in more ways than one at the world premiere of her latest movie “Don’t Look Up.”

The award-winning actress walked the red carpet on Sunday in a light gold embroidered silk dress with pleated cape sleeves by Dior from the label’s spring 2022 collection and wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She had her hair in an updo and kept her makeup look simple.

She was styled by Kate Young, who has worked with the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Sophie Turner.

While Raf Simons was creative director for the French fashion house, Lawrence was tapped as an ambassador for the brand and has frequently appeared in its campaigns. The actress still wears designs from the label often, even wearing a custom Dior wedding gown on her wedding day.

Lawrence also debuted her baby bump at the premiere, held in New York City, since multiple outlets reported her pregnancy three months ago. The baby will be the actress’ first with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in 2019.

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 12/5/21 Jennifer Lawrence at Netflix's "Don't Look Up" World Premiere in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

Joining Lawrence at the premiere were Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, and Kid Cudi, among others in the star-studded cast. Ariana Grande also stars in the upcoming dark comedy but was unable to make the event due to work conflicts in Los Angeles. The movie also stars Cate Blanchett, Timotheé Chalamet and Chris Evans.

“Don’t Look Up” follows two astronomers (played by DiCaprio and Lawrence) who go on a giant media tour in an attempt to warn people, including the U.S. president (played by Streep), about an impending comet that will destroy Earth.

The movie is set to have a limited theatrical release on Dec. 10 before it will be available to stream on Netflix starting Dec. 24.

Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh Hit Front Row at Dior

Jennifer Lawrence Is the Top Searched Oscars Red Carpet Star

Jennifer Lawrence Features in Minimalist Dior Pre-fall Campaign

