Jennifer Lawrence Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Velvet Christian Dior Gown at Gotham Awards 2022

Jennifer Lawrence made a stunning arrival to the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday in a black velvet gown by Christian Dior.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2022 Gotham Awards Nina Westervelt for Variety

The silhouette had a scoop neckline, thin straps and a tapered waist that had a voluminous skirt. Lawrence’s look was put together by Kate Young, whose other celebrity clientele includes Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson.

To coordinate her look, Lawrence wore a large crystal choker and a Monica Vinader x Kate Young collection gemstone ring. Her highlighted tresses were styled into a middle part with wavy beach curls.

For makeup, the star opted for a classic look, with a signature red lip. To finish her ensemble, Lawrence wore a pair of pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2022 Gotham Awards Getty Images for The Gotham Film

Although Lawrence doesn’t appear on red carpets often, the Oscar-winning actress still has many standout fashion moments. In October, while attending the BFI London Film Festival, she wore a pearl-embellished Del Core gown. At the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, she wore a sheer black chiffon Dior gown from the brand’s 2022 couture collection.

One of her most notable looks happened at the 2013 Oscars, where she won an award for Best Actress for her performance in the film “Silver Linings Playbook.” To the event, Lawrence wore a custom sculpted Calvin Klein gown. In 2021, she became the top-searched red carpet Oscars star, according to a 2021 report from Google that viewed all the Oscars search history since 2004.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2022 Gotham Awards. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Gotham Awards honor the cinematic talent of people both in front of and behind the camera. This year’s awards brought together a roster of guests from all aspects of the film industry. Among the guests honored were Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams and the late Sidney Poitier.