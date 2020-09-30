Jennifer Lopez’s icon status is being cemented yet again.

The multihyphenate is this year’s recipient of the People’s Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards, according to the network, which is honoring Lopez for her many famed performances, including her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance with Shakira and her role in the hit 2019 film, “Hustlers.”

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time,” said Jen Neal, general manager of E! News live events and lifestyle digital, in a statement. “For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon of 2020.”

Lopez is the third recipient of the award, following Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

The accolade is the latest icon award that Lopez has received. Lopez was awarded with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in 2019, following other recipients like Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Rihanna and more.

The E! People’s Choice Awards will take place on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The network has not revealed specifics on the awards show, including whether it will be hosted in-person or virtually.

