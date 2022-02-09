A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s All-white Look at ‘Marry Me’ Screening

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a white dress as she attended a special screening of her latest movie, “Marry Me,” on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, alongside boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The actress wore a long-sleeve, mini lace white dress by Giambattista Valli paired with Jimmy Choo pumps and a floral clutch by Dolce & Gabbana. She styled her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup mostly neutral with a dark smokey eye. She was styled by her longtime stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Affleck kept it simple, wearing a dark gray suit with leather dress shoes under a black coat.

Jennifer Lopez at the “Marry Me” screening held at the DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

“Marry Me” is about a famous Latin pop star Kat Valdez (played by Lopez) who decides to marry a complete stranger holding a “Marry Me” sign by accident at her live concert shortly after she discovers her on-stage partner was having an affair. The film also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma.

The movie premieres in theaters and begins streaming on Peacock on Friday.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship last April, shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The couple caused a social media frenzy when they made their official red carpet debut during the Venice Film Festival last September. Prior to that, they kept their relationship relatively private.

The two were originally together from 2002 to 2004 and were one of the buzziest couples of the early Aughts era, with tabloids referring to them as “Bennifer.” They were engaged in 2002 and had a wedding date set for September 2003, but it was ultimately postponed due to high media attention. In January 2004, the two called off the engagement.

