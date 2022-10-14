Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wear Matching Looks at Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Runway Show 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the many stars who attended Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 runway show in San Marino, California.

The couple attended the designer’s first West Coast fashion show on Thursday night wearing matching looks, with Lopez wearing a black and white pinstripe wrap dress with a black hat and Affleck wearing a black wool suit.

Lopez and Affleck were joined in the front row by the likes of Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, John Legend, Laura Dern, Chris Pine, James Marsden, Lily Collins and many others.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13 in San Marino, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

Lopez has a long relationship working with Ralph Lauren. The musician and actress has worn the designer on many occasions, including at last year’s Met Gala, where she wore a western-themed brown dress.

The couple also looked to Lauren for their wedding in Georgia this summer. Lauren created three custom wedding gowns for Lopez, including a turtleneck column gown with a ruffled skirt, a chandelier pearl gown adorned with thousands of cascading pearl and Swarovski crystal strings and a mermaid-style gown featuring a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Affleck also worked with Lauren for the wedding, wearing a classic tuxedo consisting of a formal, cream dinner jacket paired with black double-pleated trousers and a narrow piqué bib shirt..

The couples’ Georgia wedding took place after a month after they held a ceremony in Las Vegas and went on their honeymoon in France.