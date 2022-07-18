Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Intimate Las Vegas Wedding

Congratulations are in order to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as Bennifer 2.0 has finally sealed the deal.

On Sunday, the singer-actress confirmed on her official newsletter, “On the JLo,” that the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“We did it,” she wrote, alongside a black-and-white picture of her and the actor laughing at their wedding. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Apparently, the couple “barely made it” to the venue by midnight, but the Little White Wedding Chapel stayed open later, allowing Lopez and Affleck to take pictures in the pink Cadillac convertible that was allegedly once used by Elvis Presley.

For the special day, Lopez wore two different dresses, including one by the celebrity-favorite Zuhair Murad.

The first dress was a white, sleeveless boatneck dress she claimed to have been saving for a long time. Videos were shared on her newsletter as well as her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s official Instagram post, which he captioned: “Last minute feelings before the wedding …. 💒”

“I feel amazing. I’m so excited,” she said in the clip. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

She wore her hair in curls with half of it styled up in a bouffant.

She then changed into the Zuhair Murad look, which was a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long white sleeves and a sweetheart neckline from the Lebanese designer’s spring 2023 bridal collection. The dress also featured a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching white lace veil.

Affleck, on the other hand, wore his own white tuxedo to match Lopez, which was shown in the pictures and a video he took on his phone of the bathroom he changed in.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continued in the letter. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, also posted on their respective Instagram accounts congratulating the newlyweds.

She concluded the newsletter writing, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

Lopez teased her wedding news on Instagram Sunday morning, uploading a picture of herself waking up in bed with a wedding band on her ring finger. “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned it.

The couple announced their engagement, also in the On the JLo newsletter, back in April, after dating for almost a year. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in April 2021, shortly after she ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The couple caused a social media frenzy when they made their official red carpet debut during the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.

The two were previously together from 2002 to 2004 and were one of the buzziest couples of the early Aughts era, with tabloids referring to them as “Bennifer.” They were engaged in 2002 and had a wedding date set for September 2003, but it was ultimately postponed due to high media attention. In January 2004, the two called off the engagement.

PHOTOS: A Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Couple Style