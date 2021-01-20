Jennifer Lopez paid homage to suffragettes with her Chanel looks at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The fashion icon wore two Chanel looks for the historical event, including an ecru and white tweed coat paired with a white silk blouse and white sequined pants from the design house’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection to perform “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” prior to Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The all-white look follows the tradition of female politicians wearing the color at pivotal political moments, such as Vice President Kamala Harris’ custom Carolina Herrera suit after her and President Biden’s win in November and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s white Ralph Lauren pantsuit at the 2016 inauguration.

Before her performance, Lopez shared pictures outside the Capitol building of her other Chanel look: a houndstooth patterned coat and matching trousers from the same collection.

Lopez’s performance followed that of Lady Gaga, who wore a custom Schiaparelli look to sing the national anthem.

