For Jennifer Lopez, the multi-hyphenate’s style icon status has been 20 years in the making.

At Monday night’s CFDA Fashion Awards, new chairman Tom Ford presented Lopez with the Fashion Icon Award, following the likes of Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Beyoncé, among others.

Lopez opted for a two-piece, orange set by Ralph Lauren, stating she chose the designer because they both grew up in the Bronx. “I grew up in the Bronx, so of course I had to wear Ralph Lauren tonight,” she said. “I know he understands a girl’s love for crop tops, ponytails, sparkles and a little drama.”

During her speech, Lopez touched on realizing the power of fashion at a young age. “I think we all realize the power fashion has right at the beginning,” she said. “When you wear your special dress and your daddy says you look so beautiful and your grandma fawns over you, you understand that how people see you is important and a lot of that is expressed in what you wear.”

Lopez also reflected on the many designers and artists she’s worked with throughout her career, especially the late Oribe Canales and Kevyn Aucoin, who collaborated with her on her hair and makeup, respectively, for many magazine covers, red carpets and albums. Lopez tearfully dedicated her award to the two.

“We’ve lost two of those great artists, Kevyn Aucoin, and Oribe this year, who helped turn me from an around-the-way girl to a girl who could grace a magazine cover,” she said. “Together we created so many iconic looks and I’m forever grateful.”

