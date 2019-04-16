Jennifer Lopez’s status as a style icon is now being cemented.

The singer is set to receive the Fashion Icon award at the upcoming CFDA Awards. The Council of Fashion Designers of America board of directors chose Lopez for the award because of her continued impact on fashion globally.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” said CFDA chairwoman, Diane von Furstenberg, in a statement. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

Lopez has had a number of memorable fashion moments during her lengthy career. Starting with the iconic Versace plunging green dress at the Grammy Awards in 2000, Lopez has been known for wearing show-stopping red carpet looks from designers like Balmain, Tom Ford and Zuhair Murad, among others. She’s become known for pairing elegant styles with embellished details, like her recent Ralph & Russo mint green dress with a beaded collar at the Grammys and a long-sleeve, mirror-detailed dress by Tom Ford for the Oscars.

Past winners of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award include Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp and Rihanna, who famously wore a sheer dress covered with Swarovski crystals to accept the award.

Lopez will receive the award at the CFDA Awards held on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum. Other set awards include the International Award going to Alexander McQueen’s creative director, Sarah Burton; the Founder’s Award going to Carine Roitfeld, and the Media Award going to Vogue contributing editor Lynn Yaeger.

