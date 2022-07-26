×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily July 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sales Up 27 Percent in Q2 as Weak Euro Boosts Sales

Beauty

Estée Lauder, Nykaa Team to Seek Next Global Beauty Brand in India

Business

CEO Talks: Fenwick’s John Edgar on U.K. Retail, the Challenges of a Family-owned Retailer

A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Outfits on Honeymoon in Paris With Ben Affleck So Far

The singer-actress recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 23: Jennifer
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrives
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, stars
MAY 24th 2021: Rumors continue to
View ALL 12 Photos

Jennifer Lopez has had some standout fashion moments during her honeymoon with Ben Affleck so far.

After officially tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month, the couple jetted off to France for their honeymoon, bringing along their children.

Since they touched down in Paris, the singer-actress has stepped out in some fashion-forward outfits, wearing the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, Reformation and Alexander McQueen, among others.

The couple has been seen in historic landmarks such as the Louvre Museum and on a boat cruise on the River Seine, while also shopping on some of the most famous streets in Paris.

Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck are in Paris with their kids Emme Anthony and Seeraphina Affleck spending some quality time during french Honeymoon Paris, July 22 th 2022. 22 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880360_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Paris. KCS Presse / MEGA
Last week, while walking on the sidewalk with Affleck, Lopez wore a floral cotton blend midi dress by Oscar de la Renta, white flip flops, purple cat-eye sunglasses by Fendi and a red crocodile skin large Birkin tote by Hermès. She wore her hair in a bun and kept her gold jewelry simple.

Related Galleries

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck went to the restaurant Manko while their French honeymoon Manko restaurant is in the heart of a polemic since few days In France for not letting people of color into the restaurant. 22 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880451_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to the restaurant Manko while in Paris. KCS Presse / MEGA
The following day, she sported a simple black midi tank dress by Forte Forte paired with a black rockstud calfskin box bag by Valentino and black Andrea Wazen antigone PVC platforms.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 23: Jennifer Lopez sighting near the River Seine on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez with her son Max in Paris. GC Images
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck near the Louvre Museum in Paris. GC Images

Over the weekend, Lopez wore a few dresses by the celebrity-favorite Reformation, including the Tagliatelle linen dress in the print Mildred, which she wore with a brown top handle bag by Gucci and sandals by Saint Laurent, and the Stassie dress in the color Corvette, which she paired with a matching pink Valentino stud bag and nude Andrea Wazen antigone PVC platforms.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 23: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving Hôtel de Crillon on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. GC Images

On Saturday, she wore a floral silk coupe dress by Gucci with a Snow White Wood Mirror Box Clutch and pink platform heels by Dolce & Gabbana.

For her 53rd birthday dinner on Sunday, Lopez wore a black formfitting dress by Et Ochs, which featured a cutout design on one side, paired with a silver crystal clutch by Judith Leiber and black PVC sandals by Femme LA.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at Le Flore en l'Île on July 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at Le Flore en l’Île in Paris. GC Images

On Monday, the singer donned a midi poplin dress in electric blue by Alexander McQueen, which she wore with a canvas embroidered tote by Dior and sunglasses by Otra Eyewear.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at a Sephora store on July 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen at a Sephora store in Paris. GC Images

Later that day, she changed into a pink sheer ruffle top by Dolce & Gabbana paired with low-rise denim jeans, Chloé sunglasses, a suede flap shoulder bag by Saint Laurent and nude Andrea Wazen antigone PVC platforms.

Lopez’s children, twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s children, Seraphina and Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, also joined the newlyweds on their trip.

On Sunday, in celebration of her birthday, the actress’ beauty line JLo Beauty released its first product as part of its expansion into body care, which will ship out in early August.

A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad