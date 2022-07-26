A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Outfits on Honeymoon in Paris With Ben Affleck So Far

Jennifer Lopez has had some standout fashion moments during her honeymoon with Ben Affleck so far.

After officially tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month, the couple jetted off to France for their honeymoon, bringing along their children.

Since they touched down in Paris, the singer-actress has stepped out in some fashion-forward outfits, wearing the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, Reformation and Alexander McQueen, among others.

The couple has been seen in historic landmarks such as the Louvre Museum and on a boat cruise on the River Seine, while also shopping on some of the most famous streets in Paris.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Paris. KCS Presse / MEGA

Last week, while walking on the sidewalk with Affleck, Lopez wore a floral cotton blend midi dress by Oscar de la Renta, white flip flops, purple cat-eye sunglasses by Fendi and a red crocodile skin large Birkin tote by Hermès. She wore her hair in a bun and kept her gold jewelry simple.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to the restaurant Manko while in Paris. KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez with her son Max in Paris. GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck near the Louvre Museum in Paris. GC Images

The following day, she sported a simple black midi tank dress by Forte Forte paired with a black rockstud calfskin box bag by Valentino and black Andrea Wazen antigone PVC platforms.

Over the weekend, Lopez wore a few dresses by the celebrity-favorite Reformation, including the Tagliatelle linen dress in the print Mildred, which she wore with a brown top handle bag by Gucci and sandals by Saint Laurent, and the Stassie dress in the color Corvette, which she paired with a matching pink Valentino stud bag and nude Andrea Wazen antigone PVC platforms.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. GC Images

On Saturday, she wore a floral silk coupe dress by Gucci with a Snow White Wood Mirror Box Clutch and pink platform heels by Dolce & Gabbana.

For her 53rd birthday dinner on Sunday, Lopez wore a black formfitting dress by Et Ochs, which featured a cutout design on one side, paired with a silver crystal clutch by Judith Leiber and black PVC sandals by Femme LA.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at Le Flore en l’Île in Paris. GC Images

On Monday, the singer donned a midi poplin dress in electric blue by Alexander McQueen, which she wore with a canvas embroidered tote by Dior and sunglasses by Otra Eyewear.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen at a Sephora store in Paris. GC Images

Later that day, she changed into a pink sheer ruffle top by Dolce & Gabbana paired with low-rise denim jeans, Chloé sunglasses, a suede flap shoulder bag by Saint Laurent and nude Andrea Wazen antigone PVC platforms.

Lopez’s children, twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s children, Seraphina and Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, also joined the newlyweds on their trip.

On Sunday, in celebration of her birthday, the actress’ beauty line JLo Beauty released its first product as part of its expansion into body care, which will ship out in early August.