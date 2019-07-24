View Slideshow
With roughly 20 years in the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez has left her mark on the fashion industry.

This year’s recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, Lopez was catapulted into the limelight thanks to her legendary plunging green Versace dress from the Grammy Awards in 2000, which is now the inspiration behind a new pair of sneakers. She’s since been a fixture on the red carpets, wearing showstopping looks from designers like Tom Ford, Ralph & Russo, Zuhair Murad, and most recently a two-piece orange Ralph Lauren look at the CFDA Awards and a silver fringe Versace gown at the Met Gala this year.

Jennifer Lopez at the CFDA Awards in 2019.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

While she’s known for her fashion looks, Lopez also has played her hand at design. During the heyday of the celebrity fashion line in the early Aughts, Lopez flipped the switch and started her own brand rather than create one through a licensing agreement.

Partnering with Andy Hilfiger, the two created a venture called Sweetface Fashion Co., which launched Lopez’s brand, JLO by Jennifer Lopez. The contemporary lifestyle line offered clothing, fragrances, jewelry and footwear, among other options, until the company ceased operations in 2007.

LOPEZ Jennifer Lopez poses in an outfit from her new fashion line during a news conference in the Century City area of Los Angeles, . Lopez announced she has formed a partnership with Andy Hilfiger, brother of designer Tommy Hilfiger, in a company called Sweetface Fashions which will market the new line of clothes designed by LopezJENNIFER LOPEZ FASHIONS, LOS ANGELES, USA

Jennifer Lopez poses in an outfit from her fashion line in 2001.  Jill Connelly/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lopez then entered a licensing deal with the U.S. division of Li & Fung to launch a clothing brand in collaboration with her then-husband, Marc Anthony at Kohl’s. After the couple split in 2014, the lines were separated into two brands. Lopez’s brand is still sold at the retailer and offers contemporary fashion, accessories and footwear.

