Jennifer Lopez Is Launching a Beauty Line

Jennifer Lopez is adding a new beauty brand to her portfolio.

The music icon revealed she’s launching her new brand, JLo Beauty, in an Instagram post on Sunday, where she posted a selfie captioned with “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.”

Lopez filed a trademark request for the brand on Dec. 24 of last year for makeup and skin-care products, including “skin moisturizers, skin cleansers, beauty masks, non-medicated skin serums and face and body creams,” according to documents filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

While Lopez hasn’t revealed specifics on the line yet, she has a long history of working in the beauty industry. Lopez is known for revitalizing the celebrity fragrance market with her own namesake line, which has earned over $2 billion in retail sales since its launch in 2002. She recently expanded the franchise with her 25th fragrance, named Promise, which was released last fall.

She also teamed with Inglot Cosmetics in 2018 to create a 70-item collection, dubbed Jennifer Lopez Inglot, where she worked closely with the brand to develop the products. Industry sources estimated the collection would generate $15 million in sales in its first three months on the market.

Lopez’s brand is the latest addition to the increasingly crowded celebrity beauty market. The brand follows the likes of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty and Lady Gaga’s Haus Beauty, among others.

