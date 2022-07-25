Jennifer Lopez Introduces JLo Beauty Body Care Expansion

Jennifer Lopez is expanding her beauty empire.

The music icon revealed on Sunday that her JLo Beauty brand is expanding into body care with its first product in the category: the Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The product is said to firm the skin’s appearance on areas like “the booty, hips and thighs” with a formula of guarana seed extract and pink pepperslim. The balm is priced at $65 and is available on the brand’s website.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “It was important to me to create a skin care routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty.”

The brand’s body care expansion coincided with Lopez’s 53rd birthday. Lopez is celebrating during her European honeymoon with actor Ben Affleck, whom she married in a private Las Vegas ceremony last week.

Earlier this month, Lopez teased that her beauty brand would be entering the body care category in the near future. On July 5, Lopez posted a compilation video on Instagram of herself wearing various swimsuits and body suits from her different performances and music videos tuned to her song, “Sexy Body.” The video was captioned with, “#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty #SomethingIsComing.”

Lopez launched JLo Beauty in January 2021, debuting with eight skin care products including two moisturizers, a cleanser, face mask, eye cream, two serums and dietary supplements that are formulated with ingredients like squalene, fermented oil and extra virgin olive oil that are meant to recreate Lopez’s signature glow.

“My mom, my aunt, my grandmother, all of them used olive oil as a beauty product [on] hair when it got too dry, on your face and your body, on the belly when you’re pregnant,” Lopez told WWD. “What it does for the skin is amazing, [but] nobody wants to smell like a salad. So, it was like, how do we take the olive and create something that is proprietary to us?”