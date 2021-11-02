×
Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give a Little Love’ Holiday Campaign

Others featured in the holiday campaign include Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Rickey Thompson, Barbie Ferreira and more.

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star
Jennifer Lopez in Coach's "Give A Little Love" holiday campaign Renell Medrano and Pierre-Ange Carlotti

Coach is bringing together a large group of celebrities for its holiday campaign.

The fashion brand has tapped Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Barbie Ferreira and others to star in its “Give a Little Love” holiday campaign, which features images of the stars with their loved ones celebrating the holidays and modeling the Coach Studio bag.

Lopez, a Coach global ambassador since 2019, appears in the campaign standing on a snow-filled New York City street, modeling a tan shearling coat and a red version of the brand’s Willow Bucket Bag. Jordan, who was tapped in 2018 as the first face of Coach’s men’s business, also models on a snowy street corner, wearing a navy puffer jacket and a two-tone backpack.

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give A Little Love’ Holiday Campaign
Michael B. Jordan in Coach’s “Give a Little Love” holiday campaign. Renell Medrano and Pierre-Ange Carlotti

Other campaign images show Elsesser with her grandmother, Ferreria with her cat, Mizuhara with her sister and Rickey Thompson with his cousin. The campaign was photographed by Renell Medrano and Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

At the same time, Coach is releasing a special holiday episode of Coach TV that references old holiday movies, TV and other pop culture touchpoints that are “inspired by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers’ vision of heritage reimagined for the next generations,” according to the brand.

Lopez appears in the video recreating the iconic scene from her 2002 music video, “All I Have,” by carrying an armful of Coach signature monogram bags on a snowy New York City street.

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give A Little Love’ Holiday Campaign
Paloma Elsesser and her grandmother in Coach’s holiday campaign. Renell Medrano and Pierre-Ange Carlotti

READ MORE HERE: 

Michael B. Jordan Teams With Artist Blue on Coach Capsule 

Megan Thee Stallion and Friends Star in Coach x Schott NYC Campaign 

Coach Responds to Damaged Goods TikTok From Anna Sacks 

