Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach Fall 2021 Campaign

Coach has tapped several famous faces for its fall 2021 ad campaign.

The brand’s ambassadors, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin and Köki, star in Coach’s “With Friends” campaign, which “spotlights the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together,” according to the brand.

The campaign features the ambassadors modeling the brand’s latest pieces at outdoor get-togethers and block parties that spotlight local communities, such as Miami-based jump rope team, The Hurricane Jumpers; Afro-Cuban jazz band, Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane; and Tokyo-based band Gliiico.

The ambassadors are seen modeling new accessories from Coach’s fall 2021 collection, including the new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, the Hitch backpack and the Rogue bag. For apparel, the ambassadors are seen wearing versions of the brand’s popular shearling coats and leather jackets were made in collaboration with heritage American brand, Schott.

“The fall collection is inspired by our present and our future –– by what we’ve learned and where we are going,” said Coach creative director, Stuart Vevers, in a statement. “It’s a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection.”

The campaign, which was photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by Olivier Rizzo, also features Lin’s close college friends, Kheaton Scott and Nathan Liu, as well as students from Dream It Real, which is Coach’s initiative that provides young students with the resources and support needed to break cycles of inequality.

