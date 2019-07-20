IS IT HOT ENOUGH?: While half of the U.S. is gripped in a heat wave, Jennifer Lopez is storming along with her “It’s My Party”’ concert tour with all sorts of wardrobe changes, including a floor-length fur coat.

The pale gold fox coat was based on her specs and designed specifically for the Grammy winner by the Fur Salon at Saks Fifth Avenue. Lopez tried on a canvas in her New York penthouse apartment before the final look was created. In the end, she decided that a train was in order for the outerwear as well as an oversized shawl collar that doubles as a hood.

The Saks outpost has been tapped before for fur items for previous trips to the Oscars and Grammys, a spokeswoman said. Should any of her fans want to copy that look, a special-order version of the style can be had for $27,500.

The entertainer will soon have reason for another party — her 50th birthday is July 24. In honor of that occasion, the avant-garde footwear specialist Concepts has teamed with Versace to create limited-edition “Chain Reaction” sneakers inspired by the jungle-printed green dress with a plunging neckline that Lopez wore in 2000. In touting Friday’s launch, Concepts described the reaction to the dress as “one of the most Internet-breaking sensations.” To try to back that up, the Boston-based company references a 2015 essay by Google’s Eric Schmidt citing how the dress set a record at that time and helped to inspire Google to create the image search tool.

Sneaker aficionados had to shell out $1,075 for the exclusive green stacked heel sneakers, which were available in women’s and men’s styles. Concepts sold the shoes in their Boston and New York stores and online.