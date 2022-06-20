Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style.

The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.

Lopez was recorded walking on the airstrip on the way to a private jet. She posted the video today on Instagram to Jack Harlow’s hit song “First Class,” captioning it: “Travels.”

She also tagged her successful beauty line JLo Beauty, potentially hinting at an event or project in the works.

The music and fashion star is fresh off the premiere of her Netflix documentary “Halftime,” which explores a more intimate look at her life and career, focusing on her showstopping Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020 with Shakira.

Lopez attended the premiere, which was held during the Tribeca Festival, wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that included sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a 15-carat diamond ring.

Earlier this month, she also attended the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she wore a plunge-neck leather top and flowing maxiskirt from Mônot. Lopez was honored with the Generation Award, in addition to winning the award for best song for her track “On My Way” from her recent film “Marry Me.”

She is styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

See Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Style

READ MORE HERE:

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez to Perform at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala Supporting Ukrainians

Everything to Know About Jennifer Lopez’s Upcoming Documentary ‘Halftime’