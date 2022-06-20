×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

The singer-actress looked glammed up for her next getaway as she hopped into a private jet.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 MTV
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrives
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, stars
MAY 24th 2021: Rumors continue to
View ALL 12 Photos

Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style.

The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.

Lopez was recorded walking on the airstrip on the way to a private jet. She posted the video today on Instagram to Jack Harlow’s hit song “First Class,” captioning it: “Travels.”

She also tagged her successful beauty line JLo Beauty, potentially hinting at an event or project in the works.

The music and fashion star is fresh off the premiere of her Netflix documentary “Halftime,” which explores a more intimate look at her life and career, focusing on her showstopping Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2020 with Shakira.

Lopez attended the premiere, which was held during the Tribeca Festival, wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that included sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a 15-carat diamond ring.

Earlier this month, she also attended the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she wore a plunge-neck leather top and flowing maxiskirt from Mônot. Lopez was honored with the Generation Award, in addition to winning the award for best song for her track “On My Way” from her recent film “Marry Me.”

She is styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

See Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Style

READ MORE HERE:

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez to Perform at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala Supporting Ukrainians

Everything to Know About Jennifer Lopez’s Upcoming Documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Hot Summer Bags

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Gucci

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad